Vietnam left off 2021 calendar as Interlagos set to return

The Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi will not feature on the 2021 Formula One calendar, ESPN has learned.

The inaugural race was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was expected to make a return on next year's calendar.

However, following the arrest of Hanoi People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, one of the main supporters of the race, it will not feature on the 2021 calendar, and its long-term future remains in doubt.

The circuit in Hanoi was ready for its original date earlier this year but the race was cancelled due to COVID-19. Vietnam Grand Prix

The track in the east of Hanoi, which is part street circuit and part permanent, was completed in February this year and was set to be the first all-new new circuit added to the calendar by F1 owners Liberty Media, who took control of the sport in 2017.

Vietnam's April 25 slot has been left "TBC" on the provisional calendar for 2021, which is set to be published later Tuesday before it is signed off by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

Malaysia's Sepang circuit is being considered as an alternative for Vietnam along with Portugal's Algarve circuit, Imola in Italy and Turkey's Istanbul Park, which were all used to fill in on this year's COVID-affected calendar.

The 23-race calendar also features a new night race in Saudi Arabia, which was confirmed last week.

F1 to remain at Interlagos

Interlagos has a history of thrilling racing as the home of 37 editions of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After months of speculation, the Brazilian Grand Prix will continue at the Interlagos circuit in 2021 rather than switch to a new circuit in Rio de Janeiro.

The track in Rio de Janeiro has yet to be built and the plans proved controversial, as they would have resulted in the felling of thousands of trees in the Camboata Forest.

ESPN understands a five-year deal is set to be secured with a new promoter at Interlagos, meaning Tamas Rohonyi, who cut a deal with outgoing CEO Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 to hold three races between 2018 and 2020 without paying a fee to F1, is no longer involved.

The 2021 schedule will otherwise run in a similar order to the races on the original 2020 calendar.

One change will see the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort, which last hosted a race in 1985, form part of a tripleheader by slotting in between the Belgium Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Another tripleheader will be formed by the Russian, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix.

The U.S. Grand Prix is set to be held at Austin on Oct. 24.

The season is set to start with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 21.

Formula One is hoping to allow fans back at circuits after racing this year behind closed doors or with very limited attendance.

Provisional 2021 F1 calendar

March 21: Australian GP, Melbourne

March 28: Bahrain GP, Sakhir

April 11: Chinese GP, Shanghai

April 25: TBC

May 9: Spanish GP, Barcelona*

May 23: Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

June 6: Azerbaijan GP, Baku

June 13: Canadian GP, Montreal

June 27: French GP, Paul Ricard

July 4: Austrian GP, Spielberg

July 18: British GP, Silverstone

Aug. 1: Hungarian GP, Budapest

Aug. 29: Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 6: Dutch GP, Zandvoort

Sept. 12: Italian GP, Monza

Sept. 26: Russian GP, Sochi

Oct. 3: Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Oct. 10: Japanese GP, Suzuka

Oct. 24: U.S. GP, Austin

Oct. 31: Mexican GP, Mexico City

Nov. 14: Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo*

Nov. 28: Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

Dec. 5: Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

*Subject to contract