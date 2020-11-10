F1 announces 23-race provisional 2021 calendar

COTA chairman Bobby Epstein says there was no 'plan B' for the pandemic but is prepared for the 2021 US Grand Prix. (1:24)

Formula One has released its provisional 23-race calendar for 2021, featuring a new race in Saudi Arabia and a to-be-confirmed slot where the Vietnam Grand Prix was expected to be.

Provisional 2021 F1 calendar

March, 21 - Australian GP, Melbourne

March 28 - Bahrain GP, Sakhir

April 11 - Chinese GP, Shanghai

April 25 - TBC

May 9 - Spanish GP, Barcelona*

May 23 - Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

June 6 - Azerbaijan GP, Baku

June 13 - Canadian GP, Montreal

June 27 - French GP, Paul Ricard

July 4 - Austrian GP, Spielberg

July 18 - British GP, Silverstone

August 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest

August 29 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

September 6 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort

September 12 - Italian GP, Monza

September 26 - Russian GP, Sochi

October 3 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay

October 10 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

October 24 - U.S. GP, Austin

October 31 - Mexican GP, Mexico City

November 14 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo*

November 28 - Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

December 5 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

*Subject to contract

Although F1 made no mention of the Hanoi race in its press release, ESPN understands the Vietnam Grand Prix will not go ahead next year following the arrest in August of Hanoi People's Committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who was among the main supporters of the race.

The other surprise on the calendar was the continuation of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos in Sao Paulo, which was due to be replaced by a new circuit in Rio de Janeiro but now looks set to secure a new five-year deal.

The Spanish Grand Prix also remains on the calendar subject to a new contract and retains its slot in May, with the Dutch Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled for May this year, moving to an early September date to form a triple header with the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix.

A second triple header across Russia, Singapore and Japan will take place in late September and early October.

F1 is aiming to fill the TBC slot vacated by the Vietnam Grand Prix with an extra race. The return of the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang is believed to be under consideration as are circuits used on this year's COVID-19-affected calendar, such as Portimao, Imola and Istanbul Park.

The calendar will remain provisional until it is signed off by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

"We are pleased to announce the 2021 Formula 1 provisional calendar after extensive conversations with our promoters, the teams and the FIA," F1 CEO Chase Carey said. "We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honoured.

"We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races and our promoters increasingly recognise the need to move forward and manage the virus. In fact, many hosts actually want to use our event as a platform to show the world they are moving forward.

"We are delighted to see Saudi Arabia become part of the schedule and are equally excited to return to the venues we hoped to race at in 2020. We want to thank all our promoters and partners for their ongoing enthusiasm and collaboration and look forward to giving our fans an exciting season on the track."