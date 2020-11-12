Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a better teammate

Bobby Epstein questions whether F1's growing popularity is because of the spectacle or competition on the track. (2:01)

Formula One needs Lewis Hamilton to have a teammate who provides a better challenge than Valtteri Bottas, according to former world champion Jenson Button.

Hamilton has dominated Mercedes partner Bottas since the Finn replaced Nico Rosberg ahead of the 2017 season. Rosberg retired after beating Hamilton to the 2016 championship.

Hamilton's form since Rosberg's decision to quit has been supreme - this year he moved past Michael Schumacher's record of 91 F1 wins and he could match the German's tally of seven world titles at this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

While Button has been impressed with his former McLaren teammate's recent form, he thinks he could reach an even higher level with a more competitive driver - such as Max Verstappen - in the sister Mercedes.

Jenson Button thinks Max Verstappen would be a perfect teammate for Lewis Hamilton. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

"Comparing records is a tricky one," Button told Autosport. "We all like a number and we all like to beat a number, but it's really difficult to compare.

"All you can say is he's done the best job he can and the team have done a fantastic job, they've not been beaten in the hybrid era and Lewis has won all but one championship with them. I don't see that changing either. It's going to continue until he stops, or until he gets a teammate that can actually challenge him.

"He's definitely learned from his teammates, and he's definitely a more rounded driver than when we were teammates. But if he had a teammate like Max [Verstappen], we would see a different driver from Lewis.

"He needs to have that challenge, otherwise he'll just keep doing the same thing and he's going to keep winning the championship.

"He needs somebody that's going to challenge him and Mercedes. You can't blame them because it's easier if they've got one guy who is quicker than the other.

"I know Valtteri gets close in qualifying and sometimes outqualifies him, but race pace compared to Lewis this year, he's nowhere near him."

Hamilton is yet to confirm his plans beyond 2020. While it is expected he will sign a new contract with Mercedes, he recently suggested walking away from the sport at the end of the season is a genuine possibility.