Stroll summoned to stewards after claiming pole position

Lance Stroll's pole position for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix could be under threat after he was called to the stewards on Saturday night for an alleged breach of yellow flag regulations in qualifying.

Stroll secured the first pole position of his career after his Racing Point team excelled in wet conditions during the top ten shootout.

However, shortly after celebrating with his team, Stroll was called to the stewards office for "allegedly non-respecting yellow flags at 16:48 at Turn 7." The timing of the incident means it occurred during the final session of qualifying and appears to be at the location where teammate Sergio Perez spun.

Lando Norris, who qualified 11th, was also called to stewards for ignoring yellow flags at Turn 8 earlier in the session.

Yellow flags are used to warn drivers of an incident on track and drivers are expected to back off the throttle and not set fastest sector times.

