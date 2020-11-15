Hamilton equals Schumacher's seven F1 world titles

Lewis Hamilton dedicates his win to the "dreamers" as he wins 7th world title. Watch the Turkish Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:30)

Lewis Hamilton joined Michael Schumacher as a seven-time world champion after securing the title with a supreme drive to win the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton clinched the title with his 94th career win with a trademark wet-weather performance to win from sixth on the grid, one of the best drives of his illustrious career.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton said: "I always say it's beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this. But it felt so farfetched.

"I remember watching Michael winning those championships and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable."

Lewis Hamilton has won more races than any other driver in Formula One. Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Its Hamilton's fourth straight championship and his sixth in eight seasons with Mercedes. Like Schumacher, Hamilton has accumulated the majority of his titles in a long run of dominance with one team -- before joining Mercedes, Hamilton had the 2008 title to his name.

Schumacher won five in a row between 2000 and 2004. Hamilton will look to match that with a fifth straight championship in 2021.

Hamilton is yet to sign a contract for next season but is widely expected to do so now he has clinched the championship.