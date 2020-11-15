Lewis Hamilton dedicates his win to the "dreamers" as he wins 7th world title. Watch the Turkish Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:30)

After spinning six times and finishing 14th, Valtteri Bottas said the Turkish Grand Prix was the most difficult race of his Formula One career.

Bottas spun at the first corner and did so again on numerous occasions. His afternoon was made worse by the fact he was lapped by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who won the race and secured the title in the process.

Bottas was clearly not enjoying the race while it was taking place.

In the closing stages, when told there were four laps remaining, the Finn replied: "I wish it was less".

He said the car did not feel right at any point.

"I had the spin in the first corner, I was avoiding one of the Renault spins, then I had the collision in Turn 9 on the first lap," Bottas said.

Valtteri Bottas' first-lap spin set the tone for his Turkish Grand Prix. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"The car was not right. I could feel that the steering wheel was going to the left on a straight line, and then in the left corners, the car was behaving differently, sliding.

"All the moments I had, it was not like how it should be. It was a messy race, a disastrous race."

Bottas said some of his spins were probably down to throwing caution into the wind after his early setbacks.

"Obviously I was trying to push as hard as I could, because there was nothing to lose for me today. When I dropped back I was pushing as hard as I could, made mistakes, and for sure with the damage as well, made it quite tricky.

"It could be the most difficult race I've had in Formula One so far, and also the result."