Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19

Pirelli's F1 boss Mario Isola tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Isola, 51, who is in charge of F1's sole tyre supplier, had his test at the Turkish Grand Prix and is now isolating. His close contacts have been identified and retested, with none coming back positive.

Williams interim boss Simon Rosberg missed the Turkey race having tested positive earlier this month.

Since starting the season in June, F1 has had a regimented set of protocols in place, including a strict bubble system and regular tests.

Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have both missed races this year having contracted the virus. Perez missed the two races at Silverstone in the summer, while Stroll was forced to miss the Eifel Grand Prix last month - Nico Hulkenberg deputised on all three occasions.