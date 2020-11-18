Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named the most influential Black person from the UK.

The Powerlist 2021 put the Mercedes driver, the only Black driver in F1 history, top of its list. Hamilton, 35, has been outspoken in support of the Black Lives Matter movement this year and encouraged his fellow F1 drivers to take a knee before races, which he has done at every event this year.

He also launched the Hamilton Commission, which aims to increase the number of Black people participating in motor racing.

Lewis Hamilton wore a shirt with the message "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" both ahead of and after the Tuscan Grand Prix in September. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Speaking of the award, Hamilton said: "I am so proud to be acknowledged, especially within the Black community.

"I like to think that I'm just a part of a chain of many people trying to push for change."

It has been a historic season for Hamilton. While he has moved level with Michael Schumacher's tally of seven world titles, he has already surpassed the German's tally of 91 race victories, which until the Eifel Grand Prix was the most accumulated by any driver. Hamilton claimed the title with victory at the Turkish Grand Prix, the 94th of his career.

After claiming the championship, Hamilton said his biggest motivation for staying in F1 beyond 2020 is to continue using his platform to promote meaningful change in the world.