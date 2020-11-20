Perez 'more ready' to drive for top F1 team now

Mexico's Sergio Perez says he is more prepared for a top Formula One drive now than he was ahead of his unsuccessful stint at McLaren in 2013.

Perez, who finished second at the Turkish Grand Prix, is currently without a race seat for next season but has been linked with Alex Albon's Red Bull seat. Albon is yet to be confirmed for another year with the team and has struggled to find form throughout 2020.

Perez's current stint with Racing Point, formerly known as Force India, started after he was unceremoniously dropped by McLaren after one season with the team. He believes he is a better candidate for a front-running seat now.

"Going there, there were things that didn't work," Perez said of his McLaren stint.

Sergio Perez is still without a Formula One race seat for 2021. Clive Rose/Getty Images

"Then being seven years with a different team, being in the sport, the level of [maturity], the level of knowledge, experience. I'm such a different driver, definitely much more ready to make it work than last time."

Despite missing two races due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this year, Perez is fourth in the championship. The man who replaced him for those two Silverstone races, Nico Hulkenberg, was also seen as an outside shot for the Red Bull seat.

However, Hulkenberg has downplayed those links as recently as this week.

"Of course I hope for a good return in the future, but there is nothing else to report," he told Servus TV.

"It is very, very quiet at the moment. The reports have calmed down a bit, and I think it will be a while before there is really any final clarity."