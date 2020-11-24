        <
          Saudi Arabia to host Formula E's first night race

          6:29 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Saudi Arabia will host Formula E's first ever night race with a double-header in Diriyah next February, the all-electric series announced on Tuesday.

          Organisers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

          Diriyah has hosted Formula E since 2018 and next year's races will be the third and fourth in a championship that starts in Chile.

          Saudi Arabia is also due to host a Formula One race for the first time next year and that will also be at night, in Jeddah in November.