Hamilton humbled by 'surreal' knighthood speculation

Lewis Hamilton said receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II would be an "incredible honour" and admitted talk of it becoming a reality still seems farfetched.

Reports in the UK press this week said Hamilton is set to be named on the Queen's new years' honours list and given the United Kingdom's highest honour. That would make him known formally as Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was already named a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) after winning his first championship in 2008. This year he secured his seventh, moving him level with Michael Schumacher's record career tally.

When asked about the prospect of a knighthood, Hamilton said: "I would never ever turn down the royal family. I've grown up the UK and I am an avid fan of theirs.

"It's very surreal to hear, when you have grown up watching the news like everyone else, and your name is mentioned in parliament, it's very surreal to hear that with all the things going on in the world they have a moment to mention and acknowledge the work that I have done.

"It's definitely a surreal experience seeing that, but as far as I am aware there is a lot of talk and I have not really thought about it. But it would be an incredible honour. There is no greater honour than your country recognising you with such an award."

Jackie Stewart is the only one of Britain's 10 world champions to have been awarded a knighthood. Stirling Moss was knighted for his services to motorsport, despite never winning the F1 championship.