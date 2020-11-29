Romain Grosjean emerges after a horrific crash that spilts his Haas car in half. Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:30)

Haas driver Romain Grosjean escaped serious injury after being involved in a massive crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix which ripped his car in two and enfulfed it in flames.

Romain Grosjean's cockpit was engulfed in flames after the crash. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The incident occurred when Grosjean made contact with AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat, which pitched him straight into a barrier. Grosjean's car ripped in two and immediately burst into flames.

The FIA medical car, which follows the pack on the first lap, was immediately on the scene to help Grosjean from what was left of his car and its survival cell. A limping Grosjean was helped into the FIA medical car before being taken to the circuit medical centre in an ambulance.

A Haas spokesperson said Grosjean has at least one suspected broken rib.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton posted to Instagram immediately after the crash, saying: "I'm so grateful Roman [sic] is safe, wow.

"The risk we take is no joke for those of you out there that forget we put our life on the line for this sport and love what we do. This is a reminder to us all. Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for roman to walk away from that safely.