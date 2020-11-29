Romain Grosjean said the Halo safety device is the reason he survived his huge crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Grosjean's car was split in two and set on fire in a huge crash into a barrier at the Bahrain International Circuit. Grosjean will remain in the hospital overnight for treatment to burns sustained on his hands, although he avoided any fractures.
The brunt of the impact with the barrier was absorbed by the Halo, which runs over the top of the cockpit. The safety device was controversial when introduced on Formula One cars for the 2018 season.
Speaking from the hospital, Grosjean admitted to being a skeptic of the Halo at the time but said he now believes it to be the sport's greatest achievement.
"Hello everyone, I just wanted to say I am OK -- well, sort of OK," Grosjean said, holding up his bandaged hands to the camera.
"Thank you very much for all the messages. I wasn't for the Halo some years ago, but I think it's the greatest thing that we've brought to Formula 1, and without it I wouldn't be able to speak with you today.
"So thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can write you quite soon some messages and tell you how it's going."