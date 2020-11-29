Romain Grosjean emerges after a horrific crash that spilts his Haas car in half. Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:30)

Romain Grosjean said the Halo safety device is the reason he survived his huge crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean's car was split in two and set on fire in a huge crash into a barrier at the Bahrain International Circuit. Grosjean will remain in the hospital overnight for treatment to burns sustained on his hands, although he avoided any fractures.

The brunt of the impact with the barrier was absorbed by the Halo, which runs over the top of the cockpit. The safety device was controversial when introduced on Formula One cars for the 2018 season.

