Mick Schumacher to race in F1 for Haas in 2021

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has signed a deal to race with the Haas Formula One team next year.

Schumacher will take part in his debut season alongside fellow rookie Nikita Mazepin at Haas, replacing the outgoing driver pairing of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.

The 21-year-old is affiliated with Ferrari, which supplies parts and engines to Haas, and was also the team synonymous with his father's success in the early 2000s.

His arrival in F1 has been destined for some time but was guaranteed by his performances in Formula 2 this year, which convinced Ferrari to find a drive for him in F1.

Although Haas is not owned by Ferrari, the depth of the supply deal between the two teams means it is often seen as a B-team. The last member of the Ferrari Driver Academy to be placed at Haas was Esteban Gutierrez in 2016.

Mick Schumacher is on target to win the Formula 2 championship. Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Schumacher got his first taste of a modern F1 car during tests with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo last year, but next year's Australian Grand Prix is set to be his race debut.

It will come eight years on from his father's retirement at the end of 2012 and make him the third member of the family to race in the series along with his uncle Ralf.

His famous name has always drawn attention to his junior career, but his Formula 3 title in 2018 and his Formula 2 campaign this year have helped solidify his credibility.

He enters this weekend's Formula 2 season finale with a 14-point lead over fellow Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott with 48 points left to play for.

The German started his motorsport career in go-karts in 2008, but raced under his mother's maiden name "Betsch" so as not to draw attention.

On a family skiing holiday in 2013, his father suffered severe head injuries in a fall and, although the seven-time champion survived, details of his health condition remain closely guarded by the Schumacher family.

In interviews since the accident, Schumacher has referred to his father as his "role model" and his "idol".