Bottas: It won't look good if Russell beats me

Valtteri Bottas has admitted it will not look good if he gets beaten by Mercedes' substitute driver George Russell at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.

Russell was drafted in from Williams to race alongside Bottas when it emerged world champion Lewis Hamilton had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and would not be able to race.

Russell is managed by Mercedes and has been linked to the team as a potential replacement for Bottas in 2022, but Bottas said he does not see this weekend as a showdown between the two.

However, when asked what it would do to his career if he gets beaten by Russell, who has never driven this year's Mercedes, Bottas added: "I don't really know what to say to that question, I haven't really thought about it in that sense.

"If I have to give some kind of answer, I would say if he beats me, for sure, it wouldn't look so good for me if I had a normal race and he beats me fair and square.

"Obviously, I will try to avoid that. But I'm not a person that thinks things that way, from that side of things. I try to turn things into a motivation and into a positive thing, and that's my mindset for this weekend."

Bottas, who has won two races to Hamilton's 11 this year, said his main aim was to finish this season with some good results.

"I know the media like to speculate on things and create drama, showdowns, etc. But I doubt George thinks that way, at least I don't.

"I think it's a great opportunity for George, a great opportunity to learn a lot and to show what he can do with the team. For my side, as a racing driver, of course you always want to be ahead of your team mate, weather if it's Lewis Hamilton or George Russell or anyone else, it doesn't matter.

"I have a job to do as well, for the last two races of the season, I have my own motivations, which is trying to win the remaining races -- that's, obviously, the only goal -- and try to maximize all the learnings I can for next year to end the season on a positive way.

"That could probably help me at the start of next year. I have a contract for next year, I have clear targets for myself for next year, the team as well, so from my side it's pretty simple. No pressure from my side."