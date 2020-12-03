Laurence Edmondson is amazed at Romain Grosjean's recovery as he leaves hospital and aims for Abu Dhabi. (1:23)

Romain Grosjean has returned to the Formula One paddock for the first time since his fiery accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean's car split in two and was engulfed in flames when it hit a barrier on the opening lap of Sunday's race. It took 28 seconds for the 34-year-old to escape the wreckage before being helped to safety by Dr Ian Roberts, who arrived on the scene in the FIA medical car.

Grosjean spent three nights in the hospital before being discharged on Wednesday morning after receiving treatment for burns on both hands. He has decided to stay in Bahrain this week where this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix is also taking place.

Romain Grosjean returned to the Bahrain International Circuit, the scene of his massive accident, on Thursday. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Romain Grosjean talks to FIA doctor Ian Roberts and medical car driver Alan van der Merwe, the first two men on the scene of his accident. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He will be replaced by Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi this weekend but is hoping to make a recovery in time to take part at the final round of the 2020 season in Abu Dhabi next week, which is also likely to be his last in F1.

On Thursday, he returned to the paddock to spend time with his team and meet with Dr. Roberts and the medical car driver Alan van der Merwe, who were among the first people to arrive at the scene of the accident.

He also posed for photos with track marshals and the FIA's race director, Michael Masi.

Grosjean still had bandages on both hands and a support on his left ankle. He was accompanied by his wife, Marion, who flew from France earlier this week to be with her husband.