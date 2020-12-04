Haas strengthens Ferrari ties with Resta move

George Russell reveals how he felt after finding out he will cover for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix. (0:34)

Chassis engineering head Simone Resta is moving from Ferrari to the Haas Formula One team in a strengthening of technical ties after the U.S.-owned team signed Mick Schumacher for next season.

Schumacher, son of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, is a Ferrari Academy driver and Haas use the Italian's manufacturer's engines.

Ferrari said in a statement that Resta was highly-rated and would have an important role in strengthening Haas's technical department.

"The structure of Scuderia Ferrari evolves rapidly, staying ahead of the game," Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said. "As from 2021, with the introduction of new regulations, all of us will be facing new challenges that we must tackle with pragmatism and an open mind, which is in fact what we started to do with the organisational changes announced a few months ago.

"It is why we believe that our long-term relationship with Haas, dating back to when it first came into Formula One, should be the basis for both parties to benefit from any possible synergy, consistent with what is defined in the FIA regulations.

"With that idea in mind, we are pleased to announce that the highly rated Simone Resta will move to strengthen the American team's technical department as from the start of next year. This is a further step in the process of continuous evolution of the team's technical department.

"Simone, whom we thank for his efforts to date, will have an important role within a team that has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Formula One.

Simone Resta joined Alfa Romeo in 2018 from Ferrari before returning to Ferrari again and now moving to Haas. Octane/Action plus via Getty Images

"It has just strengthened an already very close relationship with the Scuderia by taking on Ferrari Driver Academy driver Mick Schumacher.

"Within the Scuderia, Enrico Cardile will now be tasked with coordinating the technical and human resources directly linked to performance development and the design of the car".

Haas are ninth of the 10 teams and have scored just three points in 15 races this season.

Their other driver for 2021 is Russian Nikita Mazepin in an all-new rookie lineup