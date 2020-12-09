Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel are among the drivers who have been blocked from testing for their new teams at an event that follows the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The "young driver" test will take place on Tuesday and is usually reserved for drivers who have no more than two grand prix appearances unless an exception is made. Renault was given an exemption by the FIA for 39-year-old Fernando Alonso ahead of the two-time world champion's return next year.

Alonso has not raced in F1 since leaving at the end of the 2018 season, and Renault argued that his appearance was necessary to help him get up to speed. Alonso's appearance at that test has been controversial, and Ferrari and Racing Point were among the teams looking for similar exceptions to be made.

According to Motorsport.com, this request has been denied. That means Sainz's first appearance for Ferrari will have to wait, as will the Racing Point debut of Vettel, the man he is replacing.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The FIA has clarified that any drivers who have not raced in F1 this season will be allowed to take part regardless of their race experience.

The man replacing Sainz at McLaren and being replaced by Alonso at Renault, Daniel Ricciardo, might have to wait until preseason testing in February for his first appearance with his new team. McLaren has ruled out the possibility of giving him a private test in a 2018-spec car due to the complications caused by its imminent switch from Renault to Mercedes engines for 2021.

"In terms of running an old car, unfortunately, we don't have this possibility at the moment," McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said. "We are not geared up for it due to the recent power unit changes we had at McLaren.

"In the end, we have certain resources within the team that are limited, at some point, and we simply need to make decisions of how we want to use these resources for the maximum outcome in the end in terms of results.

"I'm working on the plan together with all departments -- the technical side, but also on the communication side and the marketing side -- to get Daniel integrated from the first of January onwards, as quickly as possible. Of course, it's challenging, with only having three days [of testing].

"But these are the regulations, how they are. So I don't waste any energy thinking about how bad that is. It's the challenge we're in, and we simply have to get on with it."