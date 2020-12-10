Hamilton set to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 test

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for their support during his isolation period. (0:56)

Lewis Hamilton is set to return to action with Mercedes at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for COVID-19.

The seven-time world champion missed last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID on the Monday before the race and was replaced by Williams driver George Russell.

Before the completion of 10 days in isolation in Bahrain, Hamilton tested negative for COVID on Wednesday, allowing him to travel on Thursday to Abu Dhabi, where he tested negative for a second time on arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

"The FIA, Formula One and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative COVID-19 tests," an FIA statement said. "He has completed his ten-day quarantine in Bahrain and was free to leave the country according to the Bahraini health authority regulations.

"Lewis has now arrived in Abu Dhabi following confirmation from the authorities that he could do so and after quarantining has now received a further negative test result.

"The FIA COVID-19 protocols remain clear and have not changed. A negative pre-test result is necessary to be given access to the Formula One Paddock as set out in Appendix S to the International Sporting Code and another negative test result no more than 24 hours following arrival is required.

"Lewis, having now tested negative in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be granted access to the paddock."

Hamilton's return to the paddock means he will be able to take part in the first practice session for this weekend's season finale.

Russell will return to Williams, meaning his replacement for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Jack Aitken, will not drive this weekend.

The news was confirmed by the FIA on Thursday evening when the governing body published the official entry list for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton at Mercedes and Russell at Williams.

Lewis Hamilton missed the Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Hamilton said his week in isolation with the virus had been "one of the hardest weeks that I've had for some time".

Russell finished ninth in Hamilton's car at the Sakhir Grand Prix. He was on target to win the race before a mistake at one of Mercedes' pit stops resulted in the wrong tyres being fitted to his car, forcing him to make an additional pit stop before a puncture ruled him out of the running for victory.