Grosjean shares photo of right hand burns

Kevin Magnussen talks about his last F1 race while Sergio Perez reveals his Sakhir Grand Prix celebrations. (1:33)

Romain Grosjean has posted pictures of his burnt right hand sustained in his fiery crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean miraculously walked away from a huge accident on the opening lap of the race on Nov. 29, which saw him trapped inside a burning car for 28 seconds. He has since given a horrifying account of the crash from his viewpoint, including the fact he had accepted he was going to die before he managed to get free.

Grosjean sustained burns on both hands, injuries which ruled him out of the Sakhir Grand Prix last weekend. Despite wanting to return for the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he has returned home to Switzerland to continue surgery.

On Thursday, the bandages were removed from his right hand, although they remain on his left hand.

Grosjean posted two pictures, one with him giving a thumbs-up gesture with his right hand. The pictures revealed a large blister-like scar below his index finger.

Romain Grosjean

He shared a picture to Instagram with the caption: "Bloody hell, makes me super happy to have my right hand free from dressings. Loads of creaming all day long but it feels so good to see it in such good shape. Waiting for my left hand to recover now."

The crash has effectively prematurely ended Grosjean's F1 career, as his contract beyond Sunday's race had not been renewed and he failed to find another seat for 2021. Before the accident he had already talked about a future away from F1, with the World Endurance Championship mentioned as a possible next step.

The timeline for Grosjean's recovery is still unclear.