Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital

Former F1 team boss Sir Frank Williams has been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

The news was confirmed by the Williams family via the team's social media channels on Tuesday.

A short statement added: "Frank's medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.

"We ask you to respect the family's privacy. The team will release a further update in due course."

The Williams family sold its eponymous Formula One team to investment firm Dorilton Capital earlier this year, but the famous name is set to stay in the sport.

Frank Williams is one of the most revered figures in F1, having led his independent team to nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles between its foundation in 1977 and the family's decision to sell in 2020.

Williams was confined to a wheelchair in 1986 after suffering injuries in a car accident that rendered him a tetraplegic.

He was hospitalised with pneumonia in October, 2016 but made a recovery in the following months