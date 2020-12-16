Sao Paulo's Interlagos to keep F1 race until 2025

Formula One has confirmed the Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at Interlagos until 2025, rebranded as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The future of the race had been in doubt this year, the final one of its previous contract. This year's event had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and speculation had grown over a switch to a new circuit being planned in Rio.

However, Interlagos' new promoters have secured a new deal and new name for the event, meaning it will be part of F1's unprecedented 23-race 2021 season.

Although the name change seemingly leaves open the possibility of a Brazilian Grand Prix at a different venue, it is understood that it is to reflect the fact that the city is funding the race rather than the federal government.

F1 CEO Chase Carey said: "We are pleased to announce the city of São Paulo will continue to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025 and look forward to working with our new promoter in the years ahead. Brazil is a very important market for Formula 1 with devoted fans and a long history in the sport.

"The race in Brazil has always been a highlight for our fans, the drivers and our partners and we look forward to providing Formula 1 fans with an exciting race at Interlagos in 2021 and over the next five years."