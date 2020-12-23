Haas will not sack 2021 driver Mazepin

Nate Saunders explains why Sergio Perez's move to Red Bull was the right decision by the team for 2021. (1:46)

Haas says it has dealt with the matter of Nikita Mazepin's "abhorrent" video internally and reaffirmed he will race for the team in 2021.

Mazepin, 21, posted a video to his Instagram on Dec. 9 which showed him touching a woman in the back of a car.

The video was promptly deleted ,but captured and circulated on social media. Haas has dealt with the matter behind closed doors and did not publicly reveal what measures had been taken.

Wednesday's statement also rejected any suggestion Mazepin will not race for the team next season.

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race alongside Mick Schumacher at Haas next year. Haas F1 team

On the day the video was posted, Haas condemned its new signing.

"Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media," it said. "Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally."

Mazepin, son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, has apologised for the contents of the video.

"I would like to apologise for my recent actions in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted onto social media. I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team.

"I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this."

Mazepin is set to make his debut in F1 next season for Haas alongside Mick Schumacher, making up an all-rookie lineup for the American team.