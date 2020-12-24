Laurence Edmondson explains how the change in Mercedes shares will set the precedence for the F1 teams. (2:33)

Frank Williams, founder of the Williams Formula One team, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, the F1 outfit said on Thursday.

A family statement last week said the 78-year-old had been admitted in a stable condition for a private medical matter.

We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home.



The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/Q1HmBc7i3T — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 24, 2020

Williams and his daughter Claire no longer have involvement with the British team after it was sold to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital in August.

The former principal has been in a wheelchair since he was paralysed in a car crash in France in 1986. He also spent some time in hospital with pneumonia in 2016.

Frank Williams is among the most revered figures in F1 history, having led his independent team to nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles between its foundation in 1977 and the family's decision to sell in 2020.