McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 while on holiday in Dubai.

The 21-year-old tested positive on Monday ahead of a planned training camp. He will now isolate in his hotel for 14 days, which is in line with local regulations in Dubai.

His team confirmed the news on Tuesday, adding that Norris' only symptoms were a loss of a taste of smell. When Norris recognised the symptoms he immediately took a test and informed the team of the positive result.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self isolated and took a test," Norris wrote in a post on Instagram. "It's come back as positive, so I've told everyone that I've been in contact with and will be self isolating for the next 14 days.

"I feel alright and have no other symptoms but just wanted to let you all know. Take care."

The new Formula One season is not due to start until March, although the opening round in Australia is likely to be postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

F1 managed to fit 17 races into a rescheduled race calendar in 2020, with the season starting in July and running until mid-December.

During that time, three of the grid's 20 drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and missed races, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.