        <
        >

          Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19

          play
          Edmondson: The structure of a Formula 1 team is changing (2:33)

          Laurence Edmondson explains how the change in Mercedes shares will set the precedence for the F1 teams. (2:33)

          9:42 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering mild symptoms.

          Leclerc was tested after he learned he had been in contact with a positive case.

          He confirmed the news in a social media post, adding that he is "feeling OK", suffering mild symptoms and currently self-isolating at his home in Monaco.

          Leclerc is the fifth current Formula One driver to test positive for COVID-19.

          McLaren's Lando Norris tested positive earlier this month, while Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez all missed races due to the virus last season.

          Formula One recently released a revised 2021 race schedule -- which was changed due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic -- with the opening grand prix taking place in Bahrain on March 28.