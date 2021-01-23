Sergio Perez admits he was sceptical at the possibility of joining Red Bull but is humbled by the opportunity. (0:57)

Carlos Sainz will get his first taste of Ferrari machinery on Wednesday as part of a five-day test session in Italy.

Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren for this season but was prevented from appearing for his new team at the test which followed the 2020 finale, the Abu Dhabi GP, in December.

On Wednesday, he will drive Ferrari's 2018 F1 car at Fiorano, which is a short drive from the team's Maranello factory.

Charles Leclerc, who is set for his third season with the team, will test the car on Tuesday.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Sainz and Leclerc will get another chance to drive before pre-season testing in February.

Ferrari is using the same car for all five days next week. It will also give opportunities to its five junior drivers.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael, will have a test on Thursday. Schumacher is set for his rookie F1 season with American team Haas which has a technical and engine partnership with Ferrari.

Guiliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman will each get time in the car on Monday. Callum Illott will conclude the test on Friday.