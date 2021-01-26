Laurence Edmondson explains how the change in Mercedes shares will set the precedence for the F1 teams. (2:33)

Hollywood legend Robert de Niro and Star Wars' John Boyega will feature in a fictional crime movie set in the world of Formula One.

The Netflix production, called The Formula, will be about an American F1 driver who becomes involved in the mafia and has to be a getaway driver in order to save his family.

The Formula will be the first F1-based production about contemporary grand prix racing since Al Pacino's Bobby Deerfield movie, which included stock footage of the 1976 season.

De Niro is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and has won two Academy Awards. Boyega is best known for his portrayal of Finn in Disney's Star Wars trilogy.

The movie will be set in the modern-day world of Formula One.

The Formula will be written, produced and directed by Gerald McMurray. His newly-formed Buppie Productions says it "develops and produces entertaining stories featuring black characters for a mainstream film and television audience".

McMurray wrote on Instagram: "Feels amazing to see this idea in my head finally come to life that I'm writing, directing, and producing.

"My new production company Buppie Productions is teaming up with Tribeca Films and Netflix to bring to you a dope original film coming soon called The Formula starring two of my favourite actors, John Boyega and Robert De Niro.

"It's the story of a young man from Detroit who becomes an international racing star in the world of Formula One under the tutelage of his mentor with old mob ties."