Romain Grosjean will compete in a select number of IndyCar races this season for Dayle Coyne Racing.

Grosjean made the announcement just over two months after his miraculous escape from a burning wreckage at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The French driver, who has explained in detail how he thought he was going to die while inside the car, was left with burns on both hands.

Romain Grosjean escaped from an inferno at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The crash forced Grosjean to miss the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which would have been his final race in F1 after Haas decided not to renew him for a sixth season.

Grosjean will return to racing this season at the IndyCar opener at Barber Motorsports Park on April 18, just a day after he turns 35. His contract will only include road course races in 2021, meaning he will not contest oval races as a rookie.