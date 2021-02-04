Daniel Ricciardo has had a seat fitting with McLaren ahead of his first season with the British team.

Ricciardo, a seven-time grand prix winner, has joined McLaren after two seasons at Renault. His teammate will be Lando Norris, who remains with the team for his third F1 season.

McLaren shared photos of Ricciardo's visit to the team's British HQ in Woking, including a walk along the boulevard of the team's most iconic race and road cars.

You never forget that first walk along the MTC boulevard.



😍✨ pic.twitter.com/56ouHyth63 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 3, 2021

Norris also visited the HQ this week ahead of the new season.

Preseason testing will take place in Bahrain between March 12-14. The opening race of the season is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.