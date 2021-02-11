Alonso involved in road incident in Switzerland

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road incident, the Alpine F1 Team confirmed on Thursday.

Alonso, 39, was cycling in Switzerland at the time of the incident. The team said in a statement: "Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

"Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow."

Alonso signed with Alpine (formerly Renault) to make an F1 comeback in 2021 after two years out of the sport.