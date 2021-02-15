Ricciardo reveals equality message on 2021 race helmet

Wolff explains why Hamilton's new deal is just a year long (0:47)

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his 2021 race helmet design, featuring a pro-equality message of "all good, all ways" on the top.

Since leaving the Red Bull programme at the end of 2018 Ricciardo has not had to carry the company's branding on his race helmet and has been able to have total freedom on the design.

For 2021, his debut season with McLaren, he has continued his trend of thinking outside the box, linking up with Australian designer Ornamental Conifer for the second year in a row.

Daniel Ricciardo’s new helmet carries the message “all good, all ways” Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo said the message is one of positivity and equality.

"The theme of it this year was 'all good, all ways'," he explained on an Instagram video.

"Two-fold really. It's always going to be alright, the sun will shine, you may have your ups and downs but it's trying to be positive with anything you do.

"The second part is, no matter where you come from, what walk of life, race, religion, whichever.... 'all good, all ways', everyone's cool, we're accepting, everybody love everybody.

"I'm stoked with it."

ALL GOOD / ALL WAYS. 2021 helmet. pic.twitter.com/qLaBw0Z4wN — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) February 14, 2021

In 2019, he ran a pink, green and blue featuring the message "Stop being them".

Daniel Ricciardo's 2019 helmet carried the phrase "Stop being them". Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

In 2020,he ran with a leopard print helmet which featured his race number - 3 - in a 3D effect.