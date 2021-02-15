McLaren and new signing Ricciardo unveil 2021 car

McLaren has unveiled the Mercedes-powered car new signing Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will drive in 2021.

For the new season McLaren has rekindled its historic partnership with Mercedes, which powered it to its last championship in 2008. The Mercedes engine is the class leading power unit and has won every championship since 2014.

The new car, the MCL35M, is an evolution of last year's car, the MCL35. It has retained the predominantly papaya livery of the past few years. The shade of orange is what team founder Bruce McLaren used for the early race cars he built.

The McLaren MCL35M has a tapered floor section to comply with 2021 regulations. McLaren

It is the first car to be revealed to the public ahead of the new season.

Seven-time race winner Ricciardo has joined the team from Renault on a three-year deal. He and Norris were part of a live streamed launch event held at the team's UK headquarters in Woking, which was followed by pictures of the car being released to the public.

McLaren

McLaren's drivers will get the chance to drive the car this week at a private shakedown event on Tuesday at Silverstone.