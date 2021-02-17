Albert Park layout to be altered ahead of Australian GP

The layout of the Melbourne's Albert Park circuit will change ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on November 21.

The traditional F1 season opener has been delayed until the latter part of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. That change of date has allowed circuit work to be brought forward.

The revamp of the circuit will be aimed at addressing recent criticisms of the circuit. While the venue remains popular, drivers have voiced frustrations at the limited overtaking opportunities provided.

A look at the proposed revisions to the Albert Park circuit for November's Australian Grand Prix. Australian GP

Work will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in July.

The Australian Grand Prix has been postponed until November. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The first phase has already been completed, with the pitlane widened by two metres and the pit wall moved to the edge of the road in place of a grass verge. The second phase, an alteration to several parts of the circuit, is yet to be completed.

The biggest change will come at the Turn 9/10 chicane, which is set to be turned from a heavy-braking right-hander into a high-speed part of the circuit.