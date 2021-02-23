Red Bull launches 2021 F1 car

Red Bull has launched the car it hopes will take the fight to Mercedes in this year's Formula One world championship.

The RB16B, which is based on last year's RB16, was revealed in an online launch ahead of its first track outing at a filming day on Wednesday.

The car carries the hopes of 10-time race winner Max Verstappen and new recruit Sergio Perez, who replaces Alex Albon at the team this season.

The new Red Bull RB16B. Red Bull

It is the last Red Bull to be powered by a Honda-badged engine ahead of the Japanese manufacturer's withdrawal from the sport at the end of the year, although the team has struck a deal to continue to use Honda's power unit technology under the Red Bull name beyond 2021.

Last year's RB16 won two races in the hands of Verstappen, including the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but was prone to instability in corners early in the year.

Red Bull hopes the RB16B will iron out the negative aspects of last year's car while retaining as much performance as possible under the FIA's latest aerodynamics rule changes, aimed at reducing downforce.

Once both drivers have driven the car on Wednesday it will be prepared for the three-day pre-season test that will take place in Bahrain from March 12-14.

The first race in the season is also scheduled in Bahrain on March 28.