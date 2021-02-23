Perez calls first Red Bull test 'a dream come true'

Sergio Perez is ecstatic after a "dream come true" first day at Red Bull Racing. (1:45)

Sergio Perez all smiles after first day with Red Bull (1:45)

New Red Bull signing Sergio Perez said his first on-track test with the team was "extremely special".

Perez, who claimed his first F1 win at the Bahrain Grand Prix last year, drove Red Bull's 2019 car at Silverstone on Tuesday. The Mexican driver has replaced Alex Albon at Red Bull this year, where he partners Max Verstappen.

"It's been an amazing day, my first day with Red Bull Racing," Perez said.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

"To look at my name on the car, it's something extremely special and something that is definitely a dream come true.

"I have to say that I'm pleased with the progress we've made in terms of feeling a bit more comfortable. Obviously I've been driving in a car for seven years, in a cockpit, in a seat, with certain pedals, so just positioning yourself, it's quite a challenge to get on top of.

"We're working hard. We definitely made good steps in that, and I have to say that for the first day, I felt very comfortable."

Red Bull also released images of its 2021 car on Tuesday. Perez and Verstappen will drive the new car, the RB16B, at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Perez joined Red Bull after finishing fourth in the championship in 2020.

After Wednesday's shakedown, Perez and Verstappen will next have the chance to drive the car in preseason testing between March 12 and 14.

The season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.