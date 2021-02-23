Formula One's 2021 cars and liveries

Red Bull racing reveal the car Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be driving in the 2021 Formula 1 season. (0:51)

Ahead of the new Formula One season, teams will reveal their new car designs for the new season.

This year will not feature radical changes to the majority of cars. There is a radical rule change next year, which F1 hopes will help reset the competitive order.

Teams can test their new cars privately, but there are three days allocated for preseason at the Bahrain International Circuit between March 12 and 14. That circuit will then host the opening race of the year on March 28.

Mercedes

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Due to launch car on March 2.

Red Bull

Car name: RB16B

Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

The new Red Bull RB16B. Red Bull

The Red Bull RB16B retains many of the features of last year's car. Red Bull

McLaren

Car name: MCL35M

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris

Aston Martin

Drivers: Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel

Due to launch car on March 3.

Alpine

Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso

Due to launch car on March 2.

Ferrari

Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Due to launch car on March 10

AlphaTauri

Car name: AT02

Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda

The new AplhaTauri AT02. AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri launched its new car, the AT02, at its headquarters in Salzburg, Austria. AlphaTauri

Alfa Romeo

Car name: C41

Drivers: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo has used its development tokens to develop a new nose and front crash structure for 2021. Alfa Romeo

The new Alfa Romeo C41 with an updated red and white livery. Alfa Romeo

Haas

Drivers: Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin

Yet to confirm launch date.

Williams

Drivers: George Russell, Nicholas Latifi

Due to launch car on March 5