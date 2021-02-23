        <
          Formula One's 2021 cars and liveries

          Red Bull launch the RB16B for 2021 (0:51)

          Red Bull racing reveal the car Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be driving in the 2021 Formula 1 season. (0:51)

          Ahead of the new Formula One season, teams will reveal their new car designs for the new season.

          This year will not feature radical changes to the majority of cars. There is a radical rule change next year, which F1 hopes will help reset the competitive order.

          Teams can test their new cars privately, but there are three days allocated for preseason at the Bahrain International Circuit between March 12 and 14. That circuit will then host the opening race of the year on March 28.

          Mercedes

          Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

          Due to launch car on March 2.

          Red Bull

          Car name: RB16B

          Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

          McLaren

          Car name: MCL35M

          Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris

          Aston Martin

          Drivers: Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel

          Due to launch car on March 3.

          Alpine

          Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso

          Due to launch car on March 2.

          Ferrari

          Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

          Due to launch car on March 10

          AlphaTauri

          Car name: AT02

          Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda

          Alfa Romeo

          Car name: C41

          Drivers: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi

          Haas

          Drivers: Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin

          Yet to confirm launch date.

          Williams

          Drivers: George Russell, Nicholas Latifi

          Due to launch car on March 5