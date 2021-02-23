Formula One's 2021 cars and liveries

Ahead of the new Formula One season, teams will reveal their new car designs for the new season.
This year will not feature radical changes to the majority of cars. There is a radical rule change next year, which F1 hopes will help reset the competitive order.
Teams can test their new cars privately, but there are three days allocated for preseason at the Bahrain International Circuit between March 12 and 14. That circuit will then host the opening race of the year on March 28.
Mercedes
Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Due to launch car on March 2.
Red Bull
Car name: RB16B
Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez
McLaren
Car name: MCL35M
Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris
Aston Martin
Drivers: Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel
Due to launch car on March 3.
Alpine
Drivers: Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso
Due to launch car on March 2.
Ferrari
Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz
Due to launch car on March 10
AlphaTauri
Car name: AT02
Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda
Alfa Romeo
Car name: C41
Drivers: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi
Haas
Drivers: Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin
Yet to confirm launch date.
Williams
Drivers: George Russell, Nicholas Latifi
Due to launch car on March 5