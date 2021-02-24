Silverstone hoping for full-capacity British GP in July

Sergio Perez is ecstatic after a "dream come true" first day at Red Bull Racing. (1:45)

Sergio Perez all smiles after first day with Red Bull (1:45)

Silverstone is hopeful it will be able to welcome 140,000 fans to the British Grand Prix in July.

The July 18 event is set to take place four weeks after the proposed dates the UK government will end Covid-19 restrictions in England.

To fill gaps in the schedule caused by the pandemic, Silverstone hosted two races in 2020 - the British Grand Prix and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - but both took place behind closed doors. This year it will go back to hosting one race as normal.

Circuit boss Stuart Pringle remains cautious about the possibility of a full house but said the venue benefits from the fact it can spread fans out over a large area.

"A full crowd is still absolutely on the table," Pringle told the Press Association. "Silverstone is not a tight stadium in the same way that a football stadium is or a tennis court.

Silverstone is eyeing a return for fans for this year's British Grand Prix. Charles Coates/Getty Images

"Our 70,000 grandstand seats are spread out over three-and-a-half miles. We have got a lot of space, we are absolutely an outdoor venue, we have a lot of entrances and exits.

"Anything is possible, but it has also been made clear it is far from guaranteed."

Pringle added Silverstone recorded a surge in ticket sales after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement about the imminent end of Covid restrictions.

Lewis Hamilton has won six of the last seven British GP events. The British driver is looking to claim a record eighth world championship this season.

The 2021 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.