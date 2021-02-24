Formula One rookie Mick Schumacher hopes he will have the chance to do more promotional runs with his father's famous cars in 2021.

Schumacher is the son of seven-time world champion Michael. He drove his father's 2004 Ferrari before last year's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello, as part of the celebrations around the team's 1000th Formula One race.

He also drove his father's 1994 Benetton at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit before the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

This year he has stepped up to drive for Ferrari engine customer Haas for his first F1 season, meaning opportunities for such demonstrations might be more limited across the year.

Mick Schumacher drove his father's 2004 car ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix, Ferrari's 1000th F1 race. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

When asked if he might have a chance to do more in 2021, he told ESPN: "Those cars were really amazing to drive, so I would be happy to jump back into one, especially the V10s. So yeah, fingers crossed."

This year's Belgian Grand Prix will be the 30th anniversary of his father's F1 debut.

The Schumacher-Ferrari link continues today, with the Haas rookie still a part of the Italian team's young driver academy.

Mick Schumacher is set for his F1 rookie season in 2021 with the Haas team. Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said he anticipates a tough rookie season for Schumacher at a team which finished ninth in the championship last year. Schumacher said he sees his time with Haas as an opportunity to show everyone what he is capable of.

"There's not a strict target directly which has been set by them to me, but certainly there's targets I want to achieve and I want to do. If I'm able to impress and show them I'm trying to do everything possible to bring the team and the car and myself from where I am now to a great position at the end of the year, I guess then people would be more attentive to what I'm doing."

Talking about Ferrari's support of his career, he said: "Obviously it has been very helpful for me to be able to jump back on the information and skills they have in Formula One to try and learn from them and use the skills for myself in racing, and in F2 especially last year.

"I feel like the great support I get every year and every day, from them, has brought me to the place where I am now."