Monger completes 140 mile triathlon-style charity challenge

Double amputee racing driver Billy Monger has completed a 140 mile (225 km) charity event consisting of walking, cycling and kayaking.

Monger completed the fundraiser at the Brands Hatch circuit where he had his life-changing accident in a 2017 Formula Ford race. He was raising money for UK charity Comic Relief.

Monger completed the 140 miles over four days, which culminated in 18 laps walking and cycling around Brands Hatch.

Monger said the emotions of returning to the Brands Hatch circuit added a mental toll to the overall challenge.

Writing on Twitter after reaching the finish, Monger said: "I knew this would be a test physically, but mentally it's really hit me. Being back at Brands Hatch has been an emotional rollercoaster. Can't thank everyone enough for all their support on the way, it's really helped me!"

On its fundraising page, Comic Relief dubbed Monger's attempt "Billy's Big Challenge". It will feature in a BBC documentary, set for release in March.

Monger started out from his UK home in Surrey, before an 18-mile walk in the North East, which saw him pass famous landmark the Angel of the North in Gateshead. On Thursday he completed a 65-mile bike ride from Birmingham to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, before finishing at Brands Hatch on Friday evening.

Since his accident Monger has made a successful return to racing. In 2018, just a year after the accident, he raced in the British Formula 3 championship in a modified car, scoring a handful of podiums in the process.