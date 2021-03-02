Alpine reveals Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 car

Alpine has revealed the car Fernando Alonso will drive on his return to Formula One in 2021.

The rebranded Renault team will welcome back the two-time world champion as teammate of Esteban Ocon. Alonso has been out of F1 since leaving at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat has joined as reserve driver, meaning he will step in if Alonso or Ocon are unable to contest any race this season.

The new car, the A521, features Alpine's brand scheme -- predominantly blue, with white and red stripes making up the rest of the French flag.

Alpine

Alpine will remain the factory outfit for Renault, operating out of the team's Enstone headquarters in the UK. The French manufacturer finished fourth in the championship last year, with Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo claiming podium finishes during the season.

The new car will make its track debut at Silverstone on Wednesday, with Ocon at the wheel.

It will contest preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit between March 12-14, before the season opener at the same venue on March 28 for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alonso returns after a spell away from F1 attempting to win other events. He won the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota, as well as the series that event is part of, the World Endurance Championship.

Alonso is yet to complete his quest to become the second driver to claim the Triple Crown. He still needs to win the Indy 500 to go with his Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix victories. Graham Hill is the only driver to have won all three events.

Renault has already confirmed Alonso will not be allowed to compete in the Indy 500 while he is contracted to Alpine. The Spaniard's debut at the event in 2017 came while he was contracted to race in F1 for McLaren.