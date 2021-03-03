Tom Brady welcomes Aston Martin back to F1

Tom Brady will be cheering for Aston Martin in Formula One this year.

Brady appeared at the British manufacturer's launch event for its new car, the AMR21. Aston Martin is back in F1 for the first time since 1960, having been rebranded from its former guise, Racing Point.

Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel unveil the Aston Martin AMR21. Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, will drive for the team. After the covers had been taken off the new car, a video message from the seven-time Super Bowl champion was played.

"Hey Lance and Seb, looks like your ride is finally here and it looks amazing," Brady said. "The AMR21 car looks incredible and fast!

The Aston Martin AMR21 was launched at the car manufacturer's factory in Gaydon. Aston Martin

"So congrats to you Lawrence on the terrific team you guys are building. It's always about the teamwork, we all know that, and I can't wait to see what you guys have in store this season.

"Its incredible Aston Martin is back on the grid in Formula One, I'll be cheering you every step of the way, and with these two great drivers in Lance and Seb I wish you all the success. So good luck, and kicks some ass!"

The Formula One season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28. There are three days of testing at the host venue of that event, the Bahrain International Circuit, between March 12-14.