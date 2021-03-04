Haas reveals new livery for 2021

Haas has revealed the new livery it will use for this year's Formula One world championship and announced Uralkali as its title sponsor.

Haas Automation's corporate colours of grey, black and red have been replaced by the white, red and blue of Uralkali, a Russian potash fertilizer producer.

The car featured in the images is last year's VF-20. The new VF-21 will be launched on March 12. Haas

The new multi-year sponsorship deal is tied to the arrival of Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin, whose father Dmitry Mazepin is a key shareholder in Uralkali.

Mazepin will partner F2 champion Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, at the team this year.

The team's new car for 2021, named the VF-21, has not yet been revealed and will make its first appearance at 08:30 on the opening day of pre-season testing on March 12 in Bahrain.

The new Haas livery for 2021. Haas

"I'm very pleased to welcome Uralkali to Formula One as title partner to Haas F1 Team," said team owner Gene Haas. "We look forward to representing their brand throughout the season.

"It's an exciting time for the team with Uralkali coming onboard and having Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher driving for us. It's definitely a case of all change but I'm hoping that we get back to being in the mix for scoring some points at these races.

"It's been a tough couple of seasons, but we've also got our eye on the bigger picture, in particular 2022 and the implementation of the new regulations."

The Uralkali sponsorship is tied to the arrival of Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin at the team. Haas

Haas finished ninth in the standings with just three points last year, but is hoping to benefit from an engine update from Ferrari this season. The arrival of Schumacher and Mazepin replaces the team's previous driver pairing of Romain Grosjean and Nikita Mazepin.