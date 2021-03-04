Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas reveal the new Mercedes W12 they will drive in the 2021 Formula 1 season. (1:15)

Tickets have gone on sale for Formula One's season opening Bahrain Grand Prix but are limited to individuals who have either been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus.

The race will take place on March 28 and kick off this year's 23-race season.

Formula One has always maintained that it will welcome fans back to races when it is safe to do so, but Bahrain is the first venue to limit ticket sales to vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered.

The Bahrain International Circuit said the decision had been taken "in line with government health advice" and those buying tickets must be able to prove their eligibility via the BeAware Bahrain app.

Vaccinated ticket holders are required to have a two-week gap between the second of their two doses and their arrival at the circuit.

Recovered cases must be two weeks clear of their date of infection and within an eight-month period of their last positive COVID test result.

It is not clear how many tickets are for sale but purchases are limited to the main grandstand on the pit straight and the Turn 1 grandstand.

A statement added that outdoor food, beverage and fan experiences have been "carefully selected to allow for social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures".

Health screening will be required on entry to the venue and mask wearing compulsory at all times.

Last year select healthcare workers were allowed to attend the two races held in Bahrain,