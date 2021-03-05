Portuguese Grand Prix confirmed as third race of F1 season

The Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao will feature for a second straight year as the third race on the 2021 Formula One calendar, the championship confirmed Friday.
Portimao had its first F1 event last year to help fill gaps in the schedule caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The circuit proved popular with drivers.
The 2021 F1 calendar originally featured a 'TBC' next to the third event of the year, on May 2. The slot was originally filled by the Chinese Grand Prix but that event has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
It has now been confirmed as Portimao's race.
F1 is hoping it will be able to welcome fans to that event.
We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.
"We want to thank the promoter and the Portuguese Government for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point.
"We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time.
"We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan."
The season starts on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which replaced the traditional season opener in Australia. The Melbourne event has been shifted to the latter end of the calendar.
Like Portimao, Imola is returning for a second year in a row, with its race on April 18.
Portimao will be one of three races in May, being followed by races in Spain and Monaco.
Rescheduled 2021 F1 calendar
March 28, Bahrain GP, Sakhir
April 18, Emilia Romagna GP, Imola*
May 2, Portuguse Grand Prix, Portimao
May 9, Spanish GP, Circuit de Catalunya
May 23, Monaco GP, Monte Carlo
June 6, Azerbaijan GP, Baku
June 13, Canadian GP, Montreal
June 27, French GP, Paul Ricard
July 4, Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring
July 18, British GP, Silverstone
August 1, Hungarian GP, Budapest
August 29, Belgian GP, Spa-Fracorchamps
September 5, Dutch GP, Zandvoort
September 12, Italian GP, Monza
September 26, Russian GP, Sochi
October 3, Singapore GP, Marina Bay
October 10, Japanese GP, Suzuka
October 24, U.S. GP, Austin
October 31, Mexican GP, Mexico City
November 7, Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo
November 21, Australian GP, Melbourne
December 5, Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah
December 2, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina