Portuguese Grand Prix confirmed as third race of F1 season

The Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao will feature for a second straight year as the third race on the 2021 Formula One calendar, the championship confirmed Friday.

Portimao had its first F1 event last year to help fill gaps in the schedule caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The circuit proved popular with drivers.

The 2021 F1 calendar originally featured a 'TBC' next to the third event of the year, on May 2. The slot was originally filled by the Chinese Grand Prix but that event has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

It has now been confirmed as Portimao's race.

F1 is hoping it will be able to welcome fans to that event.

We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

Lewis Hamilton leads the pack away at the start of the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. Jorge Guerrero - Pool/Getty Images

"We want to thank the promoter and the Portuguese Government for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point.

"We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time.

"We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan."

The season starts on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which replaced the traditional season opener in Australia. The Melbourne event has been shifted to the latter end of the calendar.

Like Portimao, Imola is returning for a second year in a row, with its race on April 18.

Portimao will be one of three races in May, being followed by races in Spain and Monaco.

Rescheduled 2021 F1 calendar

March 28, Bahrain GP, Sakhir

April 18, Emilia Romagna GP, Imola*

May 2, Portuguse Grand Prix, Portimao

May 9, Spanish GP, Circuit de Catalunya

May 23, Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

June 6, Azerbaijan GP, Baku

June 13, Canadian GP, Montreal

June 27, French GP, Paul Ricard

July 4, Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 18, British GP, Silverstone

August 1, Hungarian GP, Budapest

August 29, Belgian GP, Spa-Fracorchamps

September 5, Dutch GP, Zandvoort

September 12, Italian GP, Monza

September 26, Russian GP, Sochi

October 3, Singapore GP, Marina Bay

October 10, Japanese GP, Suzuka

October 24, U.S. GP, Austin

October 31, Mexican GP, Mexico City

November 7, Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo

November 21, Australian GP, Melbourne

December 5, Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

December 2, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina