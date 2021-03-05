Vettel teases new race helmet during first Aston Martin laps

Tom Brady and current James Bond actor Daniel Craig send messages to the team as they launch the AMR21. (1:10)

Sebastian Vettel completed his first laps for Aston Martin on Thursday, teasing a new race helmet in the process.

Four-time world champion Vettel, who has joined after six years at Ferrari, drove at Silverstone during a filming day. The green car was unveiled in an online launch on Wednesday.

Of note was what appeared to be a new race helmet for the four-time world champion.

At Ferrari, Vettel wore a white helmet with the colours of the German flag down the middle. For his first Aston Martin run, he wore a helmet which had turned those stripes pink and purple -- the colours of Aston Martin sponsors BWT, which was the title partner of the team's former guise, Racing Point.

Under that former partnership, BWT used to insist its drivers wore helmets matching that scheme.

It is not confirmed whether this is Vettel's helmet design for the new season.

Aston Martin has returned to Formula One under the guidance of Lawrence Stroll, who wants to turn it into a title-winning operation. Vettel's teammate is Stroll's son, Lance.

Lance Stroll also completed his first laps with the new car during the filming day.

Aston Martin will take part in preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit between March 12-14. That same venue will host the opening race of the year, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 28.