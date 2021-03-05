Williams releases 2021 car images after app hack

Williams was forced to abandon plans to reveal its 2021 Formula One car via an augmented reality app after it was hacked and images leaked online.

Instead, Williams launched its new car by releasing images of the FW43B, its car for the upcoming F1 season. The team has opted for a brand new look -- predominantly blue with streaks of white and yellow -- for 2021, the first year under the ownership of Dorilton Capital.

Williams had planned to launch via its own specially-created app at 1400 GMT on Friday. However, images were circulated on social media in the morning.

Williams has a striking new look for 2021. Williams

The team hoped the reveal would have allowed fans to give fans the chance to see the car up close via their mobile device or tablet.

The AR app would have also featured drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi in a virtual press conference an hour later. However, the hack also forced Williams to cancel that.

In a statement, the team said: "Williams Racing planned to reveal its 2021 challenger, the FW43B, via an augmented reality app later today (5th March). However, sadly, because the app was hacked prior to launch, this will no longer be possible. We have subsequently removed the app from both the Apple App Store and Android Google Play store."