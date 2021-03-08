Aston Martin to supply F1 with safety and medical car

Tom Brady and current James Bond actor Daniel Craig send messages to the team as they launch the AMR21. (1:10)

Aston Martin will supply Formula One with a safety and medical car for the upcoming season, sharing the responsibility with Mercedes.

The British manufacturer has returned to the sport for the first time in over 60 years. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will drive for the team.

As part of its close partnership with world champions Mercedes, Aston Martin has supplied a Vantage to be the safety car and a DBX to be the medical car.

Both will carry the shade of green Aston Martin will run with its race cars in 2021.

The Vantage and DBX will debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28. Aston Martin will share duties with Mercedes, which has supplied a safety car since 1996.

Mercedes is repainting its AMG GT R safety car and C 63 S Estate medical car in red for the upcoming season.