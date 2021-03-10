Ferrari launches new car with two-tone livery

Ferrari launch the new car Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will drive in the 2021 Formula 1 season. (1:32)

Ferrari has launched the car it hopes will return the team to the front of the Formula One grid this year following its winless campaign in 2020.

The first images of the car, known as the SF21, leaked online on Wednesday an hour before the official launch video and images were released by the team.

The car features a two-tone livery, with the rear of the car painted in the burgundy colour that featured on the first Ferrari-built racing car, the 125S, in 1947 while the front retains the more familiar matte red of recent seasons.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc remains at Ferrari for a third season and is joined by Spain's Carlos Sainz, who replaced Sebastian Vettel over the winter.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said the car was an evolution of last year's SF1000, which dropped the team to a disappointing sixth in the constructors' championship.

"The car was born out of last year's car due to the new regulation," he said. "So it was partially frozen, but we tried to improve it in all areas wherever it was possible.

"The aerodynamics was revised and it has a completely new power unit.

"Its livery has also changed. As you can see, the posterior is a burgundy colour, similar to the very first Ferrari racing car, the 125S. It's the same colour we used last year at Mugello to celebrate our 1000th grand prix.

"This year is going to be full of challenges. Visually we've drawn on our history, but we're also looking towards the future, which will always be defined by Ferrari red."

The Ferrari SF21 has a new nose but the majority of the team's development focus has been on the rear suspension and gearbox. Ferrari

Ferrari's largest sponsor, tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI), is represented by Mission Winnow stickers, including a green logo on the engine cover.

It is not clear whether the Mission Winnow branding, which first appeared on Ferrari's F1 cars at the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix, will remain on the SF21 at all races this year.

In 2020 the branding was not on the livery at any of the 17 races, but was present at the launch and during pre-season testing.

PMI has often been accused of using the branding to circumvent the ban on tobacco sponsorship in F1.