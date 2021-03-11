Alfa Romeo's F1 boss Frederic Vasseur will miss the three days of preseason testing in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vasseur tested positive and immediately entered self-isolation in France. Two days later he had a test and returned a negative result and is displaying no symptoms.

However, he will not travel to Bahrain for the three days of preseason testing between March 12 and 14.

He will instead carry out his usual duties from home while Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi take turns driving the team's 2021 car.

A team statement said: "In the interests of safety of Mr Vasseur himself, the team, all fellow competitors and the whole community and in respect of French regulations, Mr Vasseur will not travel to Bahrain and will continue operating from home for the next seven days, as required by the local authorities.

"Mr Vasseur will be fully operational and connected to the garage for the duration of the test, and no Deputy Team Principal will be named, with no further impact predicted on our operations this week."

The new Alfa Romeo C41, its 2021 F1 car, has an updated red and white livery. Alfa Romeo

F1's ten teams will remain in Bahrain ahead of the first race of the season. The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on March 28.